Female tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage
Cox’s Bazar Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 01:12 PM BdST
A female tourist has allegedly been gang-raped after she went to Cox’s Bazar on a trip with her husband and eight-year-old son.
A group of men took her husband and son hostage from the city’s Laboni Point area and allegedly raped her several times.
The law enforcers rescued the woman from a hotel called Zia Guest Inn around 1:30 am on Thursday, said RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Khairul Islam.
The elite force has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators involved in the incident.
More to follow
