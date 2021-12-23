Home > Bangladesh

Female tourist gang-raped in Cox’s Bazar after husband, son taken hostage

  Cox’s Bazar Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 23 Dec 2021 01:12 PM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 01:12 PM BdST

A female tourist has allegedly been gang-raped after she went to Cox’s Bazar on a trip with her husband and eight-year-old son.

A group of men took her husband and son hostage from the city’s Laboni Point area and allegedly raped her several times.

The law enforcers rescued the woman from a hotel called Zia Guest Inn around 1:30 am on Thursday, said RAB-15 Commander Lt Col Khairul Islam.

The elite force has launched a manhunt to arrest the perpetrators involved in the incident.

More to follow

