Dewanganj Municipality Mayor Shahanshah arrested for slapping education officer
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 23 Dec 2021 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 23 Dec 2021 10:12 AM BdST
The Rapid Action Battalion, or RAB, has arrested Shah Newaz Shahanshah, the municipality mayor of Jamalpur's Dewanganj, from a hotel in Dhaka.
He was arrested from a hotel in Uttara Sector 6 on Thursday morning, RAB spokesman Commander Khandker Al Moin said.
The mayor was recently suspended by the Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives for slapping a secondary education official from his upazila during a Victory Day event on Tuesday.
“Shahanshah was accused of assaulting, insulting and intimidating Md Meher Ullah, the upazila secondary education officer, during a Victory Day event. The victim filed a case against Shahanshah with Dewanganj Police Station on the same day over the incident,” the ministry said in the notice.
That same day Jamalpur district unit of the Awami League also fired the mayor from his post in the party over the incident and Md Meher Ullah filed a case over the incident at Dewanganj Police Station.
RAB says the arrest was made in accordance with that case.
