BSF says Bangladeshi man was killed in 'self-defence' near Chapainawabganj border
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 22 Dec 2021 09:58 PM BdST Updated: 22 Dec 2021 09:58 PM BdST
After a Bangladeshi man was shot dead near the Chapainawabganj border, India's Border Security Force, or BSF, has said its personnel opened fire in self-defence amid an alleged narcotics smuggling bid.
Abu Ibrahim, 25, a native of Shibganj Upazila's Azmatpur, was killed in the early hours of Wednesday, according to Border Guard Bangladesh, or BGB.
Ibrahim had crossed the border to India from Azmatpur around 2am, according to some locals. BSF personnel later took away his body after fatally shooting him, they said.
However, the locals could not say why Ibrahim had crossed the border.
In a post on its verified Twitter account on Wednesday, the BSF said its personnel fired stun grenades at the group of drug traffickers in an attempt to disperse them. But the miscreants continued to act aggressively.
"At about 01:40 am, [a] group of Indian and Bangladeshi smugglers forcibly tried to smuggle contraband items in the area of BOP Nawada in Malda Sector of South Bengal."
File Photo
A trooper subsequently fired two rounds in self-defence and a bullet hit one of the miscreants, who was rushed to hospital where doctors declared him dead, the BSF added.
The BSF confirmed that the man was a Bangladeshi national, who resided in the village of Dhoolipara in Azmatpur, which is 6 km away from the international border. The shooting took place 200 metres inside Indian territory and 197 bottles of the banned cough syrup Phensedyl were recovered from the spot, it added.
Bangladesh has repeatedly flagged the issue of border killings in its discussions with neighbouring India. While India has always promised to reduce the number shootings at the border to zero, that has not been the case so far.
The country has maintained that the shootings deaths were linked to various cross-border crimes, including smuggling, with most of the incidents taking place within the Indian border.
Jawan tried to disperse them & fired stun grenades but miscreants continued with their aggressive gesture & act. Our Jawan fired 2 rds in self defence to save his life. One bullet hit one miscreant who was immediately taken to hospital for treatment where doctor declared him dead— BSF (@BSF_India) December 22, 2021
At least 11 Bangladeshis were killed in BSF fire or tortured to death along the Indian border between January and October 2021, according to a report by Ain O Salish Kendra, a human rights group.
In the 12 months of 2020, the number was 48. Between 2015 and 2019, 158 Bangladeshis died at the border, the organisation found.
