Two buildings tilt in Chattogram during the digging of a canal
Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 21 Dec 2021 01:52 AM BdST Updated: 21 Dec 2021 01:52 AM BdST
Two buildings have tilted to one side in Chattogram’s Majhirghat during the digging of a canal.
The buildings – one three-storey and the other two-storey – on the bank of Gulzar Canal neat Majhirghat bus stand in the Parboti Fakirpara area leaned on Monday night, police and Fire Service and Civil Defence said.
A Vishnu temple next to the buildings also tilted, said Rony Talukder, a sub-inspector at Sadarghat Police Station. “Maybe drainage work caused the buildings to tilt. We’ve asked the residents to evacuate.”
The three-storey building is owned by Rony Das, and Matilal Das owns the other one.
Faruque Hossain, an assistant director at the fire service, said the residents were evacuating.
“We're working to evacuate some other houses that have become vulnerable due to the tilting of the buildings.”
