Dewanganj mayor suspended for slapping education officer

The Ministry of Local Government, Rural Development and Cooperatives issued the suspension order in a notice on Tuesday.

The Jamalpur district unit of the Awami League also fired the mayor from his post in the party over the incident.

“Shahanshah was accused of assaulting, insulting and intimidating Md Meher Ullah, the upazila secondary education officer, during a Victory Day event. The victim filed a case against Shahanshah with Dewanganj Police Station on the same day over the incident,” the ministry said in the notice.

“The mayor’s actions were unethical, including misuse of power and misgovernance, and according to the Section 3 (1)(d) of the Local Government (Municipality) Act, 2009, they were inappropriate and against the public interest."

Shahanshah was also accused of slapping the education officer for a delay in announcing his name for placing a wreath at the Shaheed Minar during the Victory Day event.