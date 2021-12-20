Home > Bangladesh

US announces $5m reward for information on Bangladesh militants behind Avijit murder

  News Desk,  bdnews24.com

Published: 20 Dec 2021 08:37 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 08:37 PM BdST

The United States government has announced a reward of up to $5 million for information on two absconding convicts in the 2015 murder of writer-blogger Avijit Roy.

The convicts are sacked army major Syed Ziaul Haque aka Major Zia and Akram Hossain alias Abir.

The Department of State announced the reward under its Rewards for Justice programme on Monday.

 

More to follow

