Fire breaks out at Rangpur Medical College Hospital
Rangpur Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 11:37 AM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 11:37 AM BdST
A fire that broke out in the main building of Rangpur Medical College Hospital has been brought under control by Fire Service workers.
The blaze was reported from a ward on the fourth floor of the hospital around 10:15 am on Monday, according to the Rangpur Fire Service Control Room official on duty.
Six of their units were dispatched to the area and got the situation under control within 20 minutes. No casualties were reported in the incident.
Smoke was seen rising from Ward-7 on the fourth floor of the building around 11 am. Worried friends and relatives of the patients had flocked to the building.
“We were giving out medicine to the patients, when, all of a sudden, we saw fire and smoke coming from the eastern balcony,” said Senior Nurse Shameema Nasrin.
Fire Service officials were unable to confirm the cause of the fire.
