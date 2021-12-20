Fire breaks out at Rangpur Medical College Hospital

The blaze was reported from a ward on the fourth floor of the hospital around 10:15 am on Monday, according to the Rangpur Fire Service Control Room official on duty.

Six of their units were dispatched to the area and got the situation under control within 20 minutes. No casualties were reported in the incident.

Smoke was seen rising from Ward-7 on the fourth floor of the building around 11 am. Worried friends and relatives of the patients had flocked to the building.

“We were giving out medicine to the patients, when, all of a sudden, we saw fire and smoke coming from the eastern balcony,” said Senior Nurse Shameema Nasrin.

Fire Service officials were unable to confirm the cause of the fire.