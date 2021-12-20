Dhaka court grants extended bail to Nasir, Tamima in 'illegal marriage' case
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 20 Dec 2021 02:47 PM BdST Updated: 20 Dec 2021 02:47 PM BdST
A Dhaka court has granted extended bail to cricketer Nasir Hossain, Tamima Sultana and her mother Sumi Akter in a case over entering a new marriage illegally before a previous marriage was officially ended.
Dhaka Additional Metropolitan Magistrate Md Tofazzal Hossain passed the order on Monday. Israt Hassan, the lawyer of Tamima’s first husband Rakib Hasan, opposed the motion.
The court has also delayed the indictment hearing in the case, which was scheduled to be held on Monday, to Jan 24 at the petition of Nasir’s lawyer Kazi Nojibullah Hiru.
However, the magistrate rejected Hiru’s appeal for trying Nasir in absentia at future hearings.
Earlier on Oct 31, the three suspects had turned themselves in to a Dhaka court where the judge accepted their bail petition and set a Tk 10,000 bond.
On Sept 30, the judge had summoned the three suspects after the Police Bureau of Investigation, or PBI, submitted a charge-sheet in the case filed by Tamima’s first husband Rakib Hasan.
According to the PBI investigation, Tamima married Nasir before she was “properly separated" from Rakib.
What the couple said at a press conference about the divorce did not match the 'truth', the investigating agency said, adding that the divorce papers which were presented as ‘proof’ were forged.
The issue came to a head after Rakib filed a case in February, challenging his wife’s second marriage.
Mizanur Rahman, the PBI's investigating officer in the case, filed charges against Nasir, Tamima and her mother Sumi Akter in the case filed by Rakib.
Tamima was accused of marrying the cricketer without a divorce from her first husband. Nasir has been charged with ‘seducing another man’s wife’, ‘adultery’ and defaming Tamima’s ex-husband.
According to the case dossier, Rakib and Tamima were married in 2011 and the two have an eight-year-old daughter.
Tamima works for a foreign airline as a member of its cabin crew. She was stranded in Saudi Arabia due to the coronavirus lockdown last year while on duty.
Rakib said he came to know about Nasir and Tamima’s marriage through wedding photos on social media.
Rakib complained that Tamima married another person while already being in a marital relationship, which is ‘illegal’.
The case was filed under the Penal Code, which has provisions of a maximum jail term of seven years and fines if proven.
