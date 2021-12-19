Comply with chain of command, Hasina tells BGB

She made the call while virtually attending an event marking 'BGB Day' on Sunday.

The prime minister also directed BGB personnel to follow the 'chain of command' while performing their tasks and duties.

"Our expectation from you is that you will fulfil your responsibilities with patriotism, honesty and discipline. One thing to keep in mind is discipline and the chain of command - the main driving force behind a disciplined unit. Never break the rules as you will only hurt yourself by doing so.”

On Feb 25, 2009, the nation was shaken by a mutiny that started at the border guards' headquarters in Peelkhana. By the time it came to an end the next day, 74 people, including 57 army officers, were killed.

After the bloody uprising, the paramilitary force was revamped and its name was changed from Bangladesh Rifles to Border Guard Bangladesh.

A special court sentenced 6,000 jawans to prison over the mutiny, while a separate trial was held over the murders in Peelkhana. In 2016, the High Court upheld the death sentence of 139 convicts and life imprisonment of 175. Meanwhile, 228 people others were jailed for three to 10 years.

Hasina stressed the importance of abiding by the 'chain of command' and said every disciplined force must follow orders given by the authorities.

The prime minister also highlighted the various steps taken by her government to develop and modernise the force.

The BGB has now acquired the capability to carry out its duties on water, land and air, she noted. A ‘Smart Digital Surveillance and Tactical Response System’ has also been set up and expanded along the border to keep a thorough watch and deal with the threat of terrorism.

Further,12 Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs), 10 Riot Control Vehicles, 247 All-Terrain Vehicles (ATVs), 12 high-speed boats, and two vehicle X-ray scanner machines have been added to the BGB's arsenal. In addition, 14 modern and up-to-date anti-tank guided weapons systems have also been procured.

The Awami League government has also ensured the participation of women in the BGB, said Hasina, adding that a total of 818 female soldiers have been recruited by the BGB since 2015.

Border surveillance has been expanded by opening a total of 62 border observation posts (BOPs), including four battalions on the borders with India and Myanmar and two floating BOPs in the Sundarbans. Besides, another 242 BOPs are being set up with 128 outposts being moved near the borders, she said.