A BMW hit and injured traffic sergeant’s father. Police record a case 13 days later dropping key suspect

But as the retired member of Border Guard Bangladesh waited to take a turn on the Airport Road, he was flung off his motorcycle when a speeding BMW vehicle rammed into it.

With the critically injured Manoranjan lying in hospital, his daughter Mahua Hajong, a traffic sergeant at Dhaka Metropolitan Police, went to Banani Police Station to start a case.

Mahua said she had even written down the names of the man behind the wheel and his "influential father".

But her colleagues refused to record the case and turned her away, she alleged.

Manoranjan subsequently underwent two surgeries in the space of five days, ultimately losing his right leg below the knee.

The incident soon began to attract media attention and amid growing scrutiny, the police finally recorded the case on Thursday -- 13 days after the accident.

“We’re looking for the car and those accused,” said Banani police OC Noor-E-Azam Mia.

The case was initiated against the driver and two other anonymous suspects on charges of causing injury through reckless driving.

The punishment for this offence under the Road Transport Act is a maximum jail term of five years or a fine of up to Tk 500,000 or both.

Asked why it took so long for them to record a case lodged by one of their colleagues, Noor declined comment.

“An inspector told me, ‘You’ve just begun working with the police. Don’t dig too deep into these matters or it will bring trouble for you. I’m your senior, you better listen to me,'” Mahua had told bdnews24.com earlier.

“They [police] hinted that those accused in the case wanted to reach a settlement.”

In their coverage of the incident, TV stations aired a video that showed a red BMW crashing into Manoranjan's bike, as he was attempting to take a turn.

On Dec 14, Jamuna TV broadcast another video clip that showed people barricading the car and handing it over to the police after taking photos of the driver.

On why the case was not recorded the first time around, Deputy Commissioner Asaduzzaman of Gulshan police told the channel, "The issue involves a member of our force. We’ve a senior command and the authority [to record a case]. I don't believe it was necessary for the issue to reach the media."

“I don’t see why one of our colleagues can’t file a case. We’re investigating it and will take steps once it is done.”

Despite numerous attempts, Mahua could not be reached for comment after police recorded the case.

After the incident, Manoranjan was rushed to the National Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation where doctors amputated his right ankle the following day.

But when the infection spread, doctors performed a second surgery five days later before transferring him to BIRDEM Hospital.