3 brick kiln workers dead after truck rams autorickshaw in Brahmanbaria
Brahmanbaria Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 17 Dec 2021 11:35 AM BdST Updated: 17 Dec 2021 11:35 AM BdST
Three people have been killed and two others injured after a truck ploughed into an auto-rickshaw in Brahmanbaria's Sarail Upazila.
The accident took place on the Dhaka-Sylhet highway in the upazila's Boishamura area around 5.30 am on Friday, according to Khatihata Highway Police chief Md Shahjalal Alam.
The dead were identified as Jahangir Miah, 35, Mahfuz Miah, 32, and 'Amjad', 30. They all worked at a brick kiln.
The injured, Khejur Miah, 45, and Kamal Miah, 40, were rushed to a local hospital after the incident.
Shahjalal said the five were heading to the brick kilns at Chandura in Bijoynagar Upazila in an autorickshaw from Shahbazpur.
A Dhaka-bound truck hit the vehicle from the opposite direction in the Boishamura area, killing the three workers instantly.
