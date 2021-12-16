Train rams microbus at Dhaka level crossing. The man at the wheel loses wife and child
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 05:46 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 05:46 PM BdST
A woman and her two-year-old son have died after a train rammed a microbus at a level crossing in Dhaka’s Dokkhin Khan area.
The accident took place around 5 am on Thursday when the Nilsagar Express was travelling from Joydebpur to Dhaka, said Nur Mohammad, a sub-inspector from Dhaka Railway Police Station.
The dead were identified as Mahmuda Akhter Mitu, 26, and her two-year-old son Fayez Ahmed.
Md Hasan, Mitu's husband, was driving the car. Three others, including Hasan and the couple’s daughter, were injured in the accident.
Sub-inspector Nur told bdnews24.com that the microbus was trying to cross the line when the train came through.
"The train engine hit the microbus and knocked it down. The woman and her baby boy were killed on the spot,” he said.
Citing locals, police said that Hassan drives a microbus for a rent-a-car company and was travelling with his wife and children on Thursday morning.
The car was crushed by the train while crossing the railway gate near their house.
Locals rescued the injured victims and admitted them to a hospital in Tongi.
Tariqul Islam Raihan, a local, said that more than one gateman was on duty at the railway gate. However, the gate was open in the early hours of the morning and the microbus got on line unhindered.
Railway authorities have not made any comments on the matter.
