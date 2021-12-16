President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred freedom fighters

The president and prime minister paid their respects at the National Memorial in Savar after 6:30 am on Thursday.

Last year the government had scaled down the events it had planned to commemorate Victory Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the prime minister decided not to appear at the memorial in person that year due to the COVID risk.

As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, they made an appearance in person this year.

After placing wreaths at the memorial, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina observed a moment of silence.

A bugle played a mournful tune as Armed Forces personnel saluted.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain also paid their tribute at the Savar National Memorial.

Sheikh Hasina, chief of the Awami League, also placed a wreath on behalf of her party. She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

The two daughters of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman penned their feelings in the visitors’ book.

Later, at around 8 am, the prime minister paid her tribute at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi.

She observed a moment of silence there as well.

Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu alongside the central leaders of the Awami League.

She will attend the Victory Day Parade at the National Parade Ground at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The prime minister will also unveil commemorative stamps marking Victory Day and the surrender of the Pakistani occupation force.

Hasina will also unveil a logo containing Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation’s brand name ‘Mujib’s Bangladesh’ as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

On the historic moment of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, Prime Minister Hasina will lead an ‘oath-taking ceremony’ in the evening.

She will then join the event to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

Following the call from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Mar 26 to end the oppressive rule of West Pakistan, Bangladesh began its Liberation War. After a nine-month bloodbath and a saga of sacrifice, it was victorious when the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.