President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred freedom fighters
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 10:12 AM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 10:12 AM BdST
President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina have paid their homage to the martyred freedom fighters of 1971 as Bangladesh observes the golden jubilee of its victory in the Liberation War.
The president and prime minister paid their respects at the National Memorial in Savar after 6:30 am on Thursday.
Last year the government had scaled down the events it had planned to commemorate Victory Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the prime minister decided not to appear at the memorial in person that year due to the COVID risk.
As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, they made an appearance in person this year.
After placing wreaths at the memorial, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina observed a moment of silence.
Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain also paid their tribute at the Savar National Memorial.
Sheikh Hasina, chief of the Awami League, also placed a wreath on behalf of her party. She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.
The two daughters of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman penned their feelings in the visitors’ book.
Later, at around 8 am, the prime minister paid her tribute at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi.
She observed a moment of silence there as well.
Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu alongside the central leaders of the Awami League.
The prime minister will also unveil commemorative stamps marking Victory Day and the surrender of the Pakistani occupation force.
Hasina will also unveil a logo containing Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation’s brand name ‘Mujib’s Bangladesh’ as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
On the historic moment of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, Prime Minister Hasina will lead an ‘oath-taking ceremony’ in the evening.
She will then join the event to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.
Following the call from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Mar 26 to end the oppressive rule of West Pakistan, Bangladesh began its Liberation War. After a nine-month bloodbath and a saga of sacrifice, it was victorious when the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to martyred freedom fighters
- Blinken discusses human rights in call with Momen
- Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of victory
- Victory Day: How was it half a century ago?
- Hamid, Kovind stress trade boost
- 1971: When spring brightened our winter
- Kovind brings sweet treats for Hasina
- CJ Hossain wants new law for judicial hiring
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- Hamid, Kovind stress joint efforts to bolster trade
- 1971: When spring brightened our winter
- Kovind gives Hasina sweet treats made at India’s presidential palace
- Outgoing Chief Justice Hossain calls for new law on Supreme Court appointments
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Billie Eilish says watching porn from age 11 'really destroyed my brain'
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Pfizer set to oust AstraZeneca as top supplier of COVID-19 shots to poor nations