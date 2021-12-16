Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind also joined the celebrations on Thursday.

A contingent of 1971 freedom fighters, Armed Forces officers, and officials from different branches of law enforcement and the government were in attendance at the parade.

The president arrived at the Parade Square at 10:30 am and was welcomed by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, Minister of Liberation War Affairs AKM Mozammel Haque and the chiefs of the Armed Forces.

Soon afterwards, they were joined by Kovind, who was greeted by the president and the prime minister.

Members of the Army, Navy and Air Force, the BNCC, BGB, police, RAB, Ansar and VDP, Coast Guard, Fire Service and Civil Defence took part in the parade organised by the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs and the Ninth Infantry Division of the Army.

In addition to Hasina, her sister and Bangabandhu’s younger daughter Sheikh Rehana, Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, members of the cabinet, secretaries, armed forces officials, foreign ambassadors and heads of various missions and other eminent persons were also present on the occasion.

A massive portrait of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was placed in front of the greetings stage. On either side of him were portraits of the president and the prime minister.

The pictures of the four national leaders and seven heroes of the Liberation War were also seen.

The president, dressed in a blue suit and white shirt, inspected the parade in an open vehicle before moving to the stage to receive his salute.

Major General Mohammad Shaheenul Haque, GOC of the Ninth Infantry Division, is the captain of this year's parade.

A TRIBUTE TO MARTYRS

President Md Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina paid their homage to the martyred freedom fighters of 1971 as Bangladesh observes the golden jubilee of its victory in the Liberation War.

The president and prime minister paid their respects at the National Memorial in Savar after 6:30 am on Thursday.

Last year the government had scaled down the events it had planned to commemorate Victory Day due to the coronavirus pandemic. The president and the prime minister decided not to appear at the memorial in person that year due to the COVID risk.

As the coronavirus pandemic has ebbed, they made an appearance in person this year.

After placing wreaths at the memorial, President Hamid and Prime Minister Hasina observed a moment of silence.

A bugle played a mournful tune as Armed Forces personnel saluted.

Speaker Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury and Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain also paid their tribute at the Savar National Memorial.

Sheikh Hasina, chief of the Awami League, also placed a wreath on behalf of her party. She was accompanied by her sister Sheikh Rehana.

The two daughters of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman penned their feelings in the visitors’ book.

Later, at around 8 am, the prime minister paid her tribute at the mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in Dhanmondi.

She observed a moment of silence there as well.

Hasina paid homage to Bangabandhu alongside the central leaders of the Awami League.

She then attended the Victory Day Parade at the National Parade Ground at 10.30 am on Thursday.

The prime minister will unveil commemorative stamps marking Victory Day and the surrender of the Pakistani occupation force.

Hasina will also reveal a logo containing Bangladesh Parjatan Corporation’s brand name ‘Mujib’s Bangladesh’ as part of the celebration of the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

On the historic moment of the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence, Prime Minister Hasina will lead an ‘oath-taking ceremony’ in the evening.

She will then join the event to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of independence.

Following the call from Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on Mar 26 to end the oppressive rule of West Pakistan, Bangladesh began its Liberation War. After a nine-month bloodbath and a saga of sacrifice, it was victorious when the Pakistani occupation forces surrendered on Dec 16, 1971.