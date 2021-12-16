Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 16 Dec 2021 04:55 PM BdST Updated: 16 Dec 2021 04:55 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina says that everyone should work their hardest for the love of their country and for the welfare of its residents in order to honour the sacrifice of those brave freedom fighters who fought and spilled their blood 50 years ago to free Bangladesh from Pakistan’s rule and put the independent nation on the world map.
“We cannot allow their efforts to go in vain,” Hasina said during an oath-taking ceremony on the South Plaza of the National Parliament on Thursday afternoon to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s victory in the Liberation War and the historic occasion of the Mujib Year.
Many joined their voices with the prime minister on the occasion and vowed to build a strong nation with the ideals of Bangabandhu.
“Bangladesh has achieved independence through a bloody freedom struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of Pakistani rulers under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Hasina said.
“Bangladesh established an independent nationhood on the global stage. On the golden jubilee of the nation’s victory and in the Mujib Year, I solemnly affirm that I will not let it go in vain.”
“I will love my country and use all my strength for the welfare of all in it. Through the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujib’s ideals, we will build a developed, prosperous Golden Bengal free from communalism. May the Divine Creator help us in this endeavour.”
More to follow
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Hamid, Hasina pay homage to martyred freedom fighters
- Blinken discusses human rights in call with Momen
- Bangladesh celebrates 50 years of victory
- Victory Day: How was it half a century ago?
- Hamid, Kovind stress trade boost
- 1971: When spring brightened our winter
- Kovind brings sweet treats for Hasina
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- President Hamid, Prime Minister Hasina pay tribute to martyred freedom fighters
- US Secretary Blinken discusses human rights with Bangladesh
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?
- Hamid, Kovind stress joint efforts to bolster trade
Most Read
- Nakano Eriko, a Japanese national, gets custody of children in court battle against Bangladeshi husband
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Bangladesh celebrating 50 years of victory over Pakistan
- Bangladesh treats its citizens ‘equally, not as minority’, Hasina tells India’s Kovind
- Bangladesh looks for fresh funds as China leaves two railway projects after budget cuts
- Relatives say Dhaka University student is 'tortured to death'. Her husband is detained
- Kovind joins Hamid, Hasina at Victory Day parade
- Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
- Indian President Kovind arrives in Dhaka to join Bangladesh’s 50th Victory Day celebrations
- Bangladesh won its victory through a saga of sacrifice. How was the day half a century ago?