Bangladesh vows not to let the sacrifice of Liberation War martyrs go in vain

“We cannot allow their efforts to go in vain,” Hasina said during an oath-taking ceremony on the South Plaza of the National Parliament on Thursday afternoon to commemorate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s victory in the Liberation War and the historic occasion of the Mujib Year.

Many joined their voices with the prime minister on the occasion and vowed to build a strong nation with the ideals of Bangabandhu.

“Bangladesh has achieved independence through a bloody freedom struggle against the exploitation and deprivation of Pakistani rulers under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Hasina said.

“Bangladesh established an independent nationhood on the global stage. On the golden jubilee of the nation’s victory and in the Mujib Year, I solemnly affirm that I will not let it go in vain.”

“I will love my country and use all my strength for the welfare of all in it. Through the Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujib’s ideals, we will build a developed, prosperous Golden Bengal free from communalism. May the Divine Creator help us in this endeavour.”

More to follow