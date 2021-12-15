KUET teacher’s body exhumed from grave for autopsy
Kushtia Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 15 Dec 2021 01:39 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 01:39 PM BdST
The body of Prof Md Selim Hossain, a teacher at the Khulna University of Engineering and Technology, has been exhumed from his grave for an autopsy.
The body was dug up around 10 am on Wednesday following an order issued by the court. Kushtia District Administration Executive Magistrate Ahmed Sadat was present at the scene.
“The body was exhumed as part of the legal process to file a case over the professor’s death,” Sadat said.
Selim, the provost of Lalan Shah Hall and a professor in the Department of Electrical and Electronics Engineering, died at his home after he met with a group of students led by KUET Chhatra League General Secretary Sadman Nahiyan Sejan on Nov 30.
He was buried at his home village of Bashgram in Kushtia’s Kumarkhali Upazila without an autopsy a day later.
It was alleged that Sejan was putting pressure on Dr Selim to appoint one of his supporters as an employee at the hall canteen. Sejan and the other students insulted the professor over the matter, after which he fell sick and died.
No case has been filed over the incident thus far. Dr Selim’s wife, Sabina Khatun, has demanded that university authorities file a case over the matter, but the committee formed to investigate the professor’s death has yet to reach a decision.
The KUET authorities decided to shut the university and asked students to leave dormitories amid anger and protests over the incident on Dec 23.
“A general diary or GD has been filed over the death of a KUET teacher. We sought permission from the Khulna District Administration to dig out the body from his grave on Dec 5, the authorities approved the exhumation on Dec 13,” said Prabir Kumar Biswas, chief of Khanjahan Ali Police Station.
