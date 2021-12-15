Hamid, Kovind stress joint efforts to bolster trade

They agreed on the measure after Kovind visited the Bangabhaban for a courtesy call on the first day of his maiden trip to Bangladesh on Wednesday, said Hamid's Press Secretary Md Joynal Abedin.

Calling India a "close ally and trusted friend" of Bangladesh, Hamid thanked the Indian government for their assistance to Bangladesh during the Liberation War.

The foundation of alliance forged during the war between the two countries has gained “special heights” over the 50 years since Bangladesh’s victory, Hamid said.

He added that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi set off a “new chapter” in the diplomatic ties between the countries by visiting Bangladesh earlier this year to celebrate the golden jubilee of the country’s independence.

“”Celebrating Moitree Dibosh to mark 50 years of diplomatic ties between the countries has deepened our relationship,” he said.

Hamid underscored the countries’ expanding efforts towards resolving bilateral issues related to security, border conflicts, electricity and fuel, trade, infrastructure and communications, and that the people of the countries got closer to each other in the process.

Mentioning Bangladesh as a role model in the empowerment of women on the global stage, Hamid was keen on mutual efforts to speed up the development of both the nations.

Abedin said, “During the meeting, Kovind said he is proud to be visiting Bangladesh.”

Describing freedom fighter Hamid as a “war hero”, Kovind agreed that celebrating Moitree Dibosh is a “big testimony” of the great relations between the nations.

“Bangladesh armed forces taking part in India’s Republic Day and Indian forces doing the same in Victory Day Parade is a milestone in the developing relationship between the countries.”

Kovind hoped that India will continue to aid Bangladesh in trade, investment and development projects and showed interest in taking necessary steps to enhance the bilateral trade ties.

Kovind went on to mention that the increased communication between India and Bangladesh facilitated trade opportunities and brought up the goodwill shown by the neighbours towards each other during the pandemic.