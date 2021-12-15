Home > Bangladesh

Bangladesh slaps restrictions on airguns to protect birds, wildlife

  Staff Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 15 Dec 2021 02:07 PM BdST Updated: 15 Dec 2021 02:07 PM BdST

Bangladesh has prohibited the use of airguns with some exceptions in a bid to protect bird species and wildlife.

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change announced the new restriction on Tuesday, making it effective until further notice.

However, the prohibition will not apply to registered shooting clubs, self-defence for people in forest regions and those who need to use the weapon for social rituals, according to the notice.

