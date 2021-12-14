Indictment in Pori Moni drug case deferred after actress ‘feels ill’
Court Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 11:40 AM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 11:40 AM BdST
The indictment in the drug case against actress Shamsunnahar Smriti, better known by her screen name Pori Moni, has been deferred after she reported feeling too sick to appear in court.
Pori Moni had been on her way to the hearing but experienced a bout of vertigo that forced her to return home before she reached the court premises, said her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi on Tuesday.
We requested more time and the judge granted it, the lawyer said.
Judge Nazrul Islam of the Dhaka Special Judge’s Court-10 set Jan 2 as the new date for the hearing of charges.
The other two accused in the case – Kabir Hossain and Ashraful Islam Dipu – surrendered to the court and received bail.
On Oct 4, case investigation officer and CID Inspector Mostafa Kamal submitted the chargesheet against the three suspects to the court.
Dhaka Metropolitan Sessions Judge KM Imrul Kayes accepted the chargesheet on Nov 15. The case was then transferred to the Special Judge’s Court. The court had also set Dec 14 for the indictment.
