At least five die after fire at Bogura plastics factory
Bogura Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 14 Dec 2021 02:39 PM BdST Updated: 14 Dec 2021 04:44 PM BdST
At least five people have died after a fire broke out at a plastics factory owned by Santahar Municpality Mayor Tofazzal Hossain in Bogura.
The fire broke out around 11:30 am on Tuesday in the BIRS Factory in the Santahar area of Adomdighi Upazila, said Jalal Uddin, chief of Adomdighi Police Station.
Ten units from the Bogura and Naogaon Fire Service were dispatched to the scene and managed to get the blaze under control around 1:45 pm after nearly three hours of effort.
AKM Morshed Alam, deputy assistant director of the Naogaon Fire Service, said firefighters had recovered five bodies from the burnt down building so far.
Locals say the fire sparked suddenly and spread quickly.
“The damage from the fire is about Tk 250-280 million, including about Tk 200 million in machinery,” said factory owner Tofazzal Hossain.
The Fire Service was not immediately able to identify the cause of the fire.
