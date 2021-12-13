Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi

Police arrested the suspect, Fakhrul, from the Shangita area of the town at 3 am on Monday after recovering the bodies of the victims from the family’s house, according to Sawagatul Alam, chief of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station.

The victims have been identified as Reshmi Akter, 26, and her 18-month-old son Salman Safayat.

Reshmi’s family says Fakhrul has physically and mentally tortured Reshmi since their families arranged the marriage two years ago.

“My daughter was abused by her in-law’s family since she was married. But she hid it from us, thinking that we would suffer. Fakhrul was a drug addict. This information was kept secret before the marriage,” said Reshmi’s father Parvez Mia.

“During preliminary interrogation, Fakhrul said he was angry at Reshmi because he believed she was having an extra-marital affair. He said he slit the throat of his wife and child after an argument over the matter,” said Sawagatul, the official from Narsingdi police.