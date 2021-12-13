Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi
Narsingdi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2021 12:31 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 12:31 PM BdST
A Narsingdi man has killed his wife and infant child after he began suspecting that his wife was involved in an extra-marital affair, according to police.
Police arrested the suspect, Fakhrul, from the Shangita area of the town at 3 am on Monday after recovering the bodies of the victims from the family’s house, according to Sawagatul Alam, chief of Narsingdi Sadar Police Station.
The victims have been identified as Reshmi Akter, 26, and her 18-month-old son Salman Safayat.
Reshmi’s family says Fakhrul has physically and mentally tortured Reshmi since their families arranged the marriage two years ago.
“My daughter was abused by her in-law’s family since she was married. But she hid it from us, thinking that we would suffer. Fakhrul was a drug addict. This information was kept secret before the marriage,” said Reshmi’s father Parvez Mia.
“During preliminary interrogation, Fakhrul said he was angry at Reshmi because he believed she was having an extra-marital affair. He said he slit the throat of his wife and child after an argument over the matter,” said Sawagatul, the official from Narsingdi police.
- Man commits suicide after poisoning children
- Dhaka metro rail train makes test run to Agargaon
- Share people’s joys and sorrows: Hasina to Armed Forces
- Two dead in Rajshahi road accident
- Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to cut inequality
- Protection of people’s rights is RAB’s ‘prime duty’: official
- 5 COVID deaths in a day, 177 cases
- Fire breaks out at Bangla Motor building
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Cox's Bazar man kills himself after poisoning his children
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Share the joys and sorrows of people: Hasina to Armed Forces
- Two of a family killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Rajshahi
- Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to reduce inequality
Most Read
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch
- Need to wait for a decision on Khaleda Zia: law minister