HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly

Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman issued the order on Monday after hearing Mithila and Faria’s plea.

The High Court also asked the magistrate’s court to consider Mithila or Faria’s bail petition, if they file any after surrendering to the court during the anticipatory bail term.

An individual named Saad Sam Rahman, who introduced himself as a customer of Evaly, filed the case against nine people with Dhanmondi police earlier this month.

Along with Managing Director Mohammad Rassel, his wife and Chairman of Evaly Shamima Nasrin, artist Tahsan Khan, Mithila and Faria were accused in the case.

The plaintiff alleged that they colluded to embezzle Tk 318,000 from him. He ordered products after being influenced by Tahsan, Mithila and Faria’s promotional talks, but the goods were not delivered, according to Saad.

Tahsan signed a contract with Evaly as a brand ambassador in March but later said he cancelled the agreement over consumer dissatisfaction.

Mithila said she also cut off ties as a goodwill ambassador with the company, hit by delivery delays and controversy on charges of embezzlement.

Faria, who was Evaly’s public relations officer, quit as well. Jesmin Sultana, the lawyer for Faria, said the actor cannot be accused in the case because the plaintiff mentioned May 2 as the day of the crime while Faria joined Evaly on Jun 1.

Evaly became popular among a section of customers with lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.

Many of them took up to 50 percent discounts as an opportunity to do business by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of takas or selling land and golden ornaments.

Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund the customers months after taking advance payments for delivery within 45 days.

Rassel and Shamima are behind bars in a case filed by a customer.