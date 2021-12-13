HC grants Mithila, Faria anticipatory bail in customer’s case against Evaly
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 13 Dec 2021 07:25 PM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 07:25 PM BdST
The High Court has granted eight-week anticipatory bail to actors Rafiath Rashid Mithila and Sabnam Faria in a case against online marketplace Evaly.
Justice Jahangir Hossain Selim and Justice Md Atoar Rahman issued the order on Monday after hearing Mithila and Faria’s plea.
The High Court also asked the magistrate’s court to consider Mithila or Faria’s bail petition, if they file any after surrendering to the court during the anticipatory bail term.
An individual named Saad Sam Rahman, who introduced himself as a customer of Evaly, filed the case against nine people with Dhanmondi police earlier this month.
Along with Managing Director Mohammad Rassel, his wife and Chairman of Evaly Shamima Nasrin, artist Tahsan Khan, Mithila and Faria were accused in the case.
The plaintiff alleged that they colluded to embezzle Tk 318,000 from him. He ordered products after being influenced by Tahsan, Mithila and Faria’s promotional talks, but the goods were not delivered, according to Saad.
Mithila said she also cut off ties as a goodwill ambassador with the company, hit by delivery delays and controversy on charges of embezzlement.
Faria, who was Evaly’s public relations officer, quit as well. Jesmin Sultana, the lawyer for Faria, said the actor cannot be accused in the case because the plaintiff mentioned May 2 as the day of the crime while Faria joined Evaly on Jun 1.
Evaly became popular among a section of customers with lucrative offers on home appliances, TV, refrigerators, air-conditioners, washing machines, motorcycles and other products.
Many of them took up to 50 percent discounts as an opportunity to do business by reselling the products. They invested in reselling products purchased from Evaly by borrowing hundreds of thousands of takas or selling land and golden ornaments.
Later, thousands of complaints were filed against Evaly for its failure to deliver products or refund the customers months after taking advance payments for delivery within 45 days.
Rassel and Shamima are behind bars in a case filed by a customer.
- Court rejects Pori Moni’s objection to suspect list
- Man held for killing wife, child in Narsigndi
- UP chairman named in Mymensingh double murder case
- Man commits suicide after poisoning children
- Dhaka metro rail train makes test run to Agargaon
- Share people’s joys and sorrows: Hasina to Armed Forces
- Two dead in Rajshahi road accident
- Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to cut inequality
- Bangladesh approves 5 years in prison for fraud in digital transactions
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case
- Man arrested for murder of wife, infant child in Narsingdi
- 36, including union council chairman named in Mymensingh double murder case
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Cox's Bazar man kills himself after poisoning his children
Most Read
- Harnaaz Sandhu takes the Miss Universe crown, India’s first in 21 years
- Murad Hassan returns to Bangladesh after failed bid to enter Canada
- With a test run from Uttara to Agargaon, Dhaka metro rail crosses another milestone
- Mild cold wave to usher in winter in Bangladesh
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Minister apologises as runway closure, wait for COVID tests trouble travellers at Dhaka airport
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- Murad Hassan faces multiple lawsuits over 'vulgar' comments on Zaima
- Sky-high airfare leaves Middle East-bound workers in the lurch
- Court dismisses Pori Moni's objection to the omission of ‘suspects’ from Boat Club case