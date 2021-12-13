Home > Bangladesh

36, including union council chairman named in Mymensingh double murder case

  Mymensingh Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 13 Dec 2021 11:45 AM BdST Updated: 13 Dec 2021 11:45 AM BdST

As many as 36 people, including a union council chairman, have been accused in the murder case of two brothers over a religious event in Mymensingh. 

Ali Akbar, the father of the dead brothers Rafiqul Islam and Shafiqul Islam filed the case on Sunday with Kotowali Police Station, said Inspector Farook Hossain.

Sirta Union Council Chairman Abu Sayeed has been named as the mastermind of the murders, he said.

“Two suspects, Rubel and Momtaz have been arrested over the incident, while raids are on to nab the others.”

On Friday, opponents attacked and injured Rafiqul and Shafiqul following a feud over organising a waz mahfil, or religious sermon meeting, and a previous conflict on land issues.

Locals rescued them and took them to hospital, but Rafiqul died on the way to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital. Shafiqul died while receiving treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital.

