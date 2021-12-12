Two of a family killed as truck runs over motorcycle in Rajshahi
Rajshahi Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2021 11:15 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 11:15 AM BdST
Two members of a family have been killed after a truck ran over their motorcycle in Rajshahi's Godagari Upazila.
The accident occurred at 10 pm on Saturday in the Bijoynagar area of the upazila, according to Godagari Police Station chief Kamrul Islam.
The dead have been identified as Abdus Salam, 60, and his son Ibrahim Hossain, 35.
"Salam was on his way home from Nimpara Village in the upazila. A truck ran over their motorcycle, killing him instantly, and drove away. Ibrahim was admitted to Rajshahi Medical College Hospital with severe injuries."
Ibrahim died at 2:45 am on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the police station chief said.
