Share the joys and sorrows of people: Hasina to Armed Forces

She urged the Armed Forces to uphold the spirit of independence and nurture patriotism in light of that ideology, as she joined the Presidential Parade of 81st BMA Regular Commission (Long Course) via videoconferencing from the Ganabhaban on Sunday.

Through their oaths, the new cadets are now responsible for maintaining the independence of Bangladesh and upholding its sovereignty, Hasina said.

Their only professional goal should be to stay vigilant, be ready to perform their duties, and pay the ultimate sacrifice for the nation if necessary, she said.

“But, as the sons and daughters of this soil, you must stand beside the people and fulfil your responsibilities. You should be an equal partner in the joys and sorrows of the people.”

The Armed Forces have always come forward to help the vulnerable, Hasina said.

They are highly praised, both at home and abroad, for their professionalism and skills, she said.

“Whenever I travel abroad, everyone praises (our Armed Forces) and it makes me so proud. We must maintain this goodwill.”

Bangladesh believes in peace and in the foreign policy of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, which proceeded under the motto ‘friendship to all, malice to none,’ the prime minister said.

“But if we’re ever attacked by a foreign foe, we have the capacity to protect our independence.”

Her government is working to transform Bangladesh Military Academy into a modern and international standard academy, where the cadets can get modern facilities, Hasina said.

They are providing training to ensure cadets keep pace with the rest of the world, she said.

“The Father of the Nation dreamt that the military academy would see a global spotlight someday, and, by the grace of Allah, our military academy has reached that point,” she said.

The prime minister called it a memorable day for the Bangladesh Military Academy as young cadets from Bangladesh, Palestine and Sri Lanka have completed three years of rigorous training under the 81st BMA Regular Commission (Long Course).

“On this great occasion, I congratulate all the young officers.”