Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to reduce inequality

Bangladesh and other developing nations need the technologies to keep pace with the developed countries, Hasina said, joining the closing ceremony of the International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond virtually from the Ganabhaban on Saturday.

The University Grants Commission organised the conference as part of its programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.

The prime minister said the world is divided into two in creating affordable and green value-chains as rich nations invent technologies and enjoy their utility, and some other countries are unable to invest in them.

Scientists believe that humans will have to coexist with artificial intelligence devices in near future and some new types of challenges have to be tackled, Hasina said.

“For example, machines will shrink the human workplace; demand for cheap labour will decrease, inequality will increase, and migration will be encouraged,” she said.

“Foreign investment in developing countries will reduce, and inequality in technological know-how will increase.”