Hasina calls for easy transfer of technology to reduce inequality
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 12 Dec 2021 12:09 AM BdST Updated: 12 Dec 2021 12:09 AM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called on the developed countries for the easy transfer of technologies to developing nations to help them face the toughest challenges of the 4th industrial revolution, or 4IR.
Bangladesh and other developing nations need the technologies to keep pace with the developed countries, Hasina said, joining the closing ceremony of the International Conference on 4th Industrial Revolution and Beyond virtually from the Ganabhaban on Saturday.
The University Grants Commission organised the conference as part of its programmes to celebrate the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of Bangladesh’s independence.
The prime minister said the world is divided into two in creating affordable and green value-chains as rich nations invent technologies and enjoy their utility, and some other countries are unable to invest in them.
Scientists believe that humans will have to coexist with artificial intelligence devices in near future and some new types of challenges have to be tackled, Hasina said.
“For example, machines will shrink the human workplace; demand for cheap labour will decrease, inequality will increase, and migration will be encouraged,” she said.
“Foreign investment in developing countries will reduce, and inequality in technological know-how will increase.”
- Protection of people’s rights is RAB’s ‘prime duty’: official
- 5 COVID deaths in a day, 177 cases
- Fire breaks out at Bangla Motor building
- Man’s passport barred over identical names
- US sanctions RAB, 6 officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Daily count: 1 virus death, 269 cases
- How Bangladesh's poor are paying the costs of climate damage
- Scrap route permits of 25 bus operators: BRTA
- RAB says protection of people’s rights is its ‘prime duty’
- Bangladesh logs 177 new COVID cases, deaths rise by 5
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials
- Fire breaks out at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- US sanctions RAB, six officials for ‘human rights abuse’
Most Read
- Malaysia to resume taking in workers from Bangladesh
- Dhaka airport runway to close every night until Jun 10 for taxiway construction
- Lights out for Bangladesh’s cinema halls
- US sanctions RAB, seven officials for ‘human rights abuse’
- Bangladesh reports its first cases of omicron variant
- Before a spectacular fall, Murad Hassan’s political career soared. So did his fortune
- Bangladesh students win NASA Space Apps Challenge award for Best Mission Concept
- He was hoping for work in Dubai. But passport details identical to another man's has barred him for a year
- Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor 'under control'
- Bangladesh summons US ambassador over sanctions on RAB officials