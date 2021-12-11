Fire at multi-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor 'under control'
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 11 Dec 2021 01:35 PM BdST Updated: 11 Dec 2021 03:43 PM BdST
A fire that erupted at a 10-storey building in Dhaka's Bangla Motor area has been brought under control.
Smoke was billowing out of the seventh floor of 'RK Tower' on Bir Uttam CR Dutta Road in Hatirpool after it caught fire around 12:15 pm on Saturday.
The fire is believed to have started at the offices of Rabeya Enterprise, which imports a variety of plastic goods from China.
Eight units of the Fire Service were deployed to tame the flames.
Deen Moni Sharma, deputy director of the Fire Service, said around 2 pm that the situation was under control.
The Sonargaon Road was subsequently closed to traffic due to the incident.
The authorities are yet to determine the cause of the fire.
The building houses several tiles stores. But the extent of the damage could not be known immediately.
No casualties were reported in the incident.
