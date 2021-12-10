Suspected robber killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Barguna
Barguna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 10 Dec 2021 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 01:21 PM BdST
An alleged robber has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Barguna’s Pathorghata Upazila.
The incident took place in the Badurtala area around 1 am on Friday, according to Lt Cdr Shahidul Islam of RAB's Patuakhali zone.
The authorities could not immediately identify the dead.
“RAB conducted a raid in Badurtala on information that a gang of robbers was preparing to make a move. The robbers opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting a retaliation,” said Shahidul.
The elite police unit later recovered a body and three weapons from the spot, he added.
The body has been handed over to Pathorghata police, according to its chief Md Abul Basar.
