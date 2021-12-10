Home > Bangladesh

Suspected robber killed in alleged shootout with RAB in Barguna

  Barguna Correspondent,  bdnews24.com

Published: 10 Dec 2021 01:21 PM BdST Updated: 10 Dec 2021 01:21 PM BdST

An alleged robber has been killed in a so-called shootout with the Rapid Action Battalion in Barguna’s Pathorghata Upazila.

The incident took place in the Badurtala area around 1 am on Friday, according to Lt Cdr Shahidul Islam of RAB's Patuakhali zone.

The authorities could not immediately identify the dead.

“RAB conducted a raid in Badurtala on information that a gang of robbers was preparing to make a move. The robbers opened fire on the law enforcers, prompting a retaliation,” said Shahidul.

The elite police unit later recovered a body and three weapons from the spot, he added.

The body has been handed over to Pathorghata police, according to its chief Md Abul Basar.

