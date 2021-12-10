Start rooting out corruption from home, chief justice tells youths

Speaking at a discussion organised by the Anti-Corruption Commission on Thursday to mark International Anti-Corruption Day, he said: “I’m saying this to the young boys and girls – they will politely ask their parents how much is their salary and allowances, what their monthly income and expenditure are, how they run the family, how they live a luxurious life.”

The top judge of Bangladesh urged the youths to call out their family members for corrupt practices. “Corrupt people must be boycotted by their family, society and the state. If the younger generation stands up to corruption, the country will surely be free from (the scourge).”

Society would shun corrupt people and people would be wary of mixing with them in the past, but now they are “encouraged and applauded”, according to him. “We must return to the culture of the past.”

Chief Justice Hossain said it would not be possible to prevent corruption if the educated people get involved in it, “It pains me the most when I see some officials get sucked into corruption by holding important positions of the state after getting a degree from a reputed university.”

He asked the ACC to strengthen its prosecution team and not to spare the corrupt people regardless of their position.

A recorded video of President Md Abdul Hamid’s speech was presented at the event presided over by ACC Chairman Mohammad Moinuddin Abdullah.