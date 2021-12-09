Bangladesh honours five eminent women with Rokeya Padak
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 09 Dec 2021 01:44 PM BdST Updated: 09 Dec 2021 01:44 PM BdST
Bangladesh has awarded the Begum Rokeya Padak to five eminent women for their role in achieving women's empowerment and progress.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina attended the ceremony, which marked Rokeya Day on Thursday, via video conference from the Ganabhaban. State Minister for Women and Children Affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira handed over the certificates and cheques to the recipients of the award.
Each awardee received cheques of Tk 400,000, an 18-carat gold medal, a replica medal and a certificate of honour.
The government recognised Shamsunnahar Rahman Paran posthumously for her contributions to women's socio-economic development.
It honoured Prof Hasina Zakaria Bela for her contributions to women education and Archana Biswas from Jashore for her role in establishing women's rights.
Prof Zeenat Huda, provost of Ruqayyah Hall at Dhaka University was honoured with the prize for her role in uplifting women through art and literature, while Saria Sultana, a researcher from Kushtia received the award for her role in rural development.
Every year, Bangladesh marks the birth and death anniversary of Begum Rokeya, a pioneer in women's education and empowerment, by conferring the award upon women for their outstanding achievements in society.
Begum Rokeya was born on Dec 9, 1880, in Rangpur’s Pairaband Village. She died on the same date in 1932 in Sodpur, Kolkata.
Throughout her life, Rokeya struggled to ensure equal rights for women in the state, society and the family.
Her noted literary works include Motichur, Sultanar Swapna, Padmarag and Aborodhbshini. In these works, she explored issues of religious orthodoxy, superstitions and the plight of women in society.
Begum Rokeya always fought against child marriage, dowry, the misinterpretation of religion and misconduct against women.
She was vocal against traditional ideas that deprived women of their basic human rights and kept them confined to the home. The women liberation movement in Bangladesh has long been inspired by her guidance.
