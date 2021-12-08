Police open probe into DU student’s complaint against Murad

“We have launched the investigation after the complaint was taken down as a general diary,” Dhaka Metropolitan Police Additional Deputy Commissioner (Ramna Zone) Harun-or-Rashid said on Wednesday.

“The complaint was sent to the police Cyber Crime Unit. Whether a case will be filed depends on the decision taken by the investigation team after the probe.”

Julius Caesar Talukder, the former general secretary of Salimullah Muslim Hall Chhatra Sangsad, filed a complaint against Murad with Shahbagh Police Station for his derogatory comments on Dhaka University and its female students on Tuesday.

“Murad made careless remarks on Dhaka University and insulted female students of Ruqayyah and Shamsun Nahar halls using obscene language during a live programme on a Facebook page named ‘NahidRains Pictures’. He smeared not only the name of Dhaka University, but all educational institutions with his remarks,” the complaint read.

Murad has been in the eye of a social media storm for his untoward remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.

Actress Mahiya Mahi later took to social media and confirmed that it was her in the phone conversation with Murad. The conversation took place two years ago, according to her.

Murad emailed his letter of resignation to his office after he was ordered to resign by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

The Awami League’s Jamalpur District Unit removed Murad as its health and population affairs secretary after he was ousted as state minister.