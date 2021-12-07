Murad Hassan, a disgraced state minister, emails his resignation letter and begs forgiveness from women

Murad has also sent his letter of resignation to his office as he was ordered to step down by Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

“If I have made a mistake, or my words have hurt our mothers and sisters, then I ask for your forgiveness,” Murad wrote in a Facebook post on Tuesday, soon after he emailed his resignation letter.

“I will always abide by the decisions of our honourable Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, our compassionate mother and daughter of Bangabandhu.”

Mohammad Gias Uddin, a spokesman for the Ministry of Information, said Murad had cited ‘personal reasons’ in his resignation letter.

Murad, 47, a doctor by training, has been in the eye of a social media storm for his untoward remarks on former prime minister Khaleda Zia's granddaughter, prompting calls from the BNP for his resignation.

Amid the furore, an audio clip of a telephone conversation began to circulate on Facebook. In the audio record purported to have his voice, Murad was heard using a stream of obscene words and threatening to drag an actress into a five-star hotel and rape her.