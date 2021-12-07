Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka for two-day trip

He was welcomed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.

Shringla, a former Indian high commissioner to Dhaka, will kick off the visit with bipartisan talks with Masud Bin Momen. He will then meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.

Shringla is also scheduled for a meeting with Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader.

On Wednesday, Shringla is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

Shringla’s visit will help pave the way for the visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind from Dec 15 to Dec 17, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.