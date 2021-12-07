Indian Foreign Secretary Shringla arrives in Dhaka for two-day trip
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 07 Dec 2021 12:33 PM BdST Updated: 07 Dec 2021 12:33 PM BdST
Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla has arrived in Dhaka for a two-day trip in preparation for the Indian president’s visit to Bangladesh.
He was welcomed at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport on Tuesday by Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen.
Shringla, a former Indian high commissioner to Dhaka, will kick off the visit with bipartisan talks with Masud Bin Momen. He will then meet with Minister of Foreign Affairs AK Abdul Momen.
Shringla is also scheduled for a meeting with Minister of Road Transport and Bridges Obaidul Quader.
On Wednesday, Shringla is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Shringla’s visit will help pave the way for the visit of Indian President Ram Nath Kovind from Dec 15 to Dec 17, according to a statement from the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.
Foreign Secretary of India @harshvshringla arrived in Dhaka on a 2-day official trip. FS Masud Bin Momen received him at the airport. Mr. Shringla is expected to have meetings with his Bangladesh counterpart, FM Dr. Momen, and PM #SheikhHasina. pic.twitter.com/14scszFq9V— Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Bangladesh (@BDMOFA) December 7, 2021
- Actress Mahi reacts to Murad’s sacking
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink
- How will the new curriculum change schools? Dipu Moni has the answers
- Cyclone Jawad floods Khulna villages
- Showers as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Bangabandhu believed in peace through fairness: Saima Wazed
- Stop spending on arms race: Hasina
- Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ in Dhaka
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- HC orders report on action taken against Bangladeshis named in Panama, Paradise Papers
- Cyclone Jawad floods two villages in Khulna
- Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Toufique Imrose Khalidi Live: How will the new curriculum change schools? Education Minister Dipu Moni has the answers
Most Read
- Departure in disgrace: Hasina fires State Minister Murad Hassan after audio scandal
- 'He deserves it': Actress Mahiya Mahi relieved by Murad Hassan's sacking after audio leak
- Bangladesh needs systemic change as it prioritises education for all: Dipu Moni
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- James, Miles demand Tk 100m from Banglalink in copyright cases
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- On Syria’s ruins, a drug empire flourishes
- Rain falls as Cyclone Jawad weakens
- Canadian employers, facing labour shortage, accommodate the unvaccinated