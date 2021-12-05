Two ‘pirates’ die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Bhola

The gunfight took place near Jalia canal at Char Kukri Mukri, said Sakhawat Hossain, chief of South Aicha Police Station in Charfason.

The dead have not been identified.

“The pirates opened fire on the RAB team when they were conducting a raid near Jalia canal. RAB opened fire in self-defence and two pirates were killed,” said Sakhawat.

The dead bodies have been kept in the police station, the official said.