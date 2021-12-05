Two ‘pirates’ die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Bhola
Bhola Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2021 02:00 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 02:00 PM BdST
At least two ‘pirates’ were killed in a so-called shootout with the RAB at Charfason in Bhola.
The gunfight took place near Jalia canal at Char Kukri Mukri, said Sakhawat Hossain, chief of South Aicha Police Station in Charfason.
The dead have not been identified.
“The pirates opened fire on the RAB team when they were conducting a raid near Jalia canal. RAB opened fire in self-defence and two pirates were killed,” said Sakhawat.
The dead bodies have been kept in the police station, the official said.
More stories
- Two ‘pirates’ die in Bhola ‘shootout’
- Student discount on bus fares in all metropolitan areas
- Man dies in wedding party clash at Rohingya camp
- Pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon
- Inequity, injustice are real threats to peace: Hamid
- Student dies in Dhaka road accident
- RAB arrests 5 in raid on Nilphamari ‘militant den’
- Peace conference begins in Dhaka on Saturday
Recent Stories
- Two ‘pirates’ die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Bhola
- Bus owners accept 50% student discount in all metropolitan areas
- Mahananda River- a livelihood for many in Tetulia
- Man dies in clash at wedding party in Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Pandemic, climate crisis highlight need to pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon
- Inequity and injustice are real threats to global peace, says President Hamid
Opinion
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Omicron is here. Should you cancel your trip?
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- KUET expels 9 students, including Chhatra League leader, over professor’s death
- At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- Bangladeshi migrants look to better future as Maldives tourism thrives despite pandemic
- New Zealand spinner Ajaz takes all 10 wickets against India