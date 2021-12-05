Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ for road safety in Dhaka
Dhaka University Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 05 Dec 2021 04:31 PM BdST Updated: 05 Dec 2021 04:32 PM BdST
A group of students have held a road safety demonstration in Dhaka where they led a ‘march’ with a coffin to commemorate those killed in traffic accidents.
The march started from the Shahbag intersection at 12:45 pm on Sunday and came to an end half an hour later in front of Dhaka University’s Raju Memorial Sculpture.
“We have been holding demonstrations for a few days now to press home our nine-point demand. Our protests are being held in 18 districts across the country today,” said Inzamul Haque, a key convener of the recent student protests for safe roads, adding that the authorities obstructed their demonstration in Barishal.
Students in front of the Dhaka University's Raju Memorial Sculpture with a symbolic coffin demand safe roads on Sunday, Dec 5, 2021
Inzamul said that students will light candles to “illuminate the path” towards a revolutionised road transport system and will organise a session where rebel music will be played at Shahid Minar on Monday evening.
“Some ministers and important figures have been trying to create confusion about our demands and protests. We strongly criticised that,” Inzamul said after clarifying the nine-point demands from students.
- Two ‘pirates’ die in Bhola ‘shootout’
- Student discount on bus fares in all metropolitan areas
- Man dies in wedding party clash at Rohingya camp
- Pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon
- Inequity, injustice are real threats to peace: Hamid
- Student dies in Dhaka road accident
- RAB arrests 5 in raid on Nilphamari ‘militant den’
- Peace conference begins in Dhaka on Saturday
- Students hold symbolic ‘funeral march’ for road safety in Dhaka
- Two ‘pirates’ die in ‘shootout’ with RAB in Bhola
- Bus owners accept 50% student discount in all metropolitan areas
- Mahananda River- a livelihood for many in Tetulia
- Man dies in clash at wedding party in Ukhiya Rohingya camp
- Pandemic, climate crisis highlight need to pursue global solutions: Ban Ki-moon
Most Read
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Not just another dealer: Bangla Cars, a homegrown brand, sets its ambition high
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- LPG cost in Dhaka is a far cry from monthly readjustment goal to ensure fair price
- Omicron is here. Should you cancel your trip?
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- At least 14 civilians mistakenly killed by Indian forces in remote northeast
- Bangladeshi migrants look to better future as Maldives tourism thrives despite pandemic
- Bangladesh’s COVID death toll approaches 28,000
- Man dies in clash at wedding party in Ukhiya Rohingya camp