Two dead after train crushes autorickshaw in Chattogram

The incident occurred in the Jhautola area of the port city's Khulshi around 11 am Saturday, according to the police.

Several others were injured in the incident, said Inspector Sadikur Rahman of Panchlaish police.

The dead have been identified as 40-year-old Monir Hossain, a traffic police constable, and 30-year-old Bahauddin Ahmed, a resident of Panchlaish.

Witnesses said the gates were lowered on both sides of the crossing as a diesel-electric multiple unit (DEMU) train bound for Chattogram Railway Station approached.

The CNG autorickshaw then drove onto the wrong lane in an attempt to steal a march on the other vehicles when the gates were lifted.

It was being closely followed by a bus which subsequently hit the back of the three-wheeler and shunted it onto the rail line just as the train arrived.

The collision left the autorickshaw in a crumpled heap. But the accident did not disrupt train services in the area, according to Ratan Kumar Chowdhury, manager of Chattogram Railway Station.