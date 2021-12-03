Bangladesh puts borders on alert after India confirms omicron cases
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 03 Dec 2021 07:10 PM BdST Updated: 03 Dec 2021 07:10 PM BdST
The government has alerted officials at borders after two people tested positive for the new COVID-19 variant omicron in India’s Karnataka
No one will be allowed to cross the border into Bangladesh without a COVID-negative certificate, the Directorate General of Health Services said on Friday.
No travellers from India will require institutional quarantine for now, said Ahmedul Kabir, an additional director general at the DGHS.
“We’ve sent a message to all officials at borders with India. They are carrying out health screening of anyone who enters Bangladesh, while everyone is being asked for COVID test certificates. Anyone with positive results is barred from entering.”
The omicron variant, which was first detected in South Africa in November, has been identified in several European countries, including the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Portugal and Italy, while cases were also found in Australia and the United States.
The National Technical Advisory Committee on COVID recommended barring the entrance of travellers into Bangladesh from countries where omicron has been identified.
Individuals who had travelled to these countries two weeks prior to arriving in Bangladesh should also face a 14-day quarantine, the committee said.
The Civil Aviation Authority of Bangladesh on Friday announced a 14-day institutional quarantine for travellers coming from seven African nations in a bid to prevent the spread of the variant.
Any passenger who arrives directly from or has been to any of these countries in the past 14 days must go into quarantine. They must book a room at a designated quarantine hotel before travelling to Bangladesh.
Also, the travellers must carry a COVID-negative certificate after undergoing the RT PCR test within 48 hours of the flight. However, the rule does not apply to children under the age of 12.
Ahmedul said the DGHS was yet to decide whether to put travellers from India in quarantine. “[We are going to] keep the significant ports open and bar anyone from entering there without a COVID-negative certificate.”
India’s health ministry confirmed two cases with the omicron variant in the southern state of Karnataka on Thursday and the government advised states to ramp up testing.
- Borders on alert after India detects omicron
- Daily count: 3 virus deaths, 243 cases
- Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay of Bengal
- Protesters to show ‘red cards’ to traffic Violators
- Metro rail test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- Soviet-era ties revived on the streets of Rooppur
- A minister’s cheque bounced. He was infuriated
- Armed forces must help development efforts: PM
- Bangladesh reports 243 COVID cases, 3 deaths in a day
- Bangladesh raises warning signal 2 as Cyclone Jawad brews over Bay
- ‘Red cards’ for traffic violators: Students announce a new campaign for road safety
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Bangladesh’s exports continue to stay steady at $4bn in November
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- A minister’s cheque bounced because it was written in Bangla. He was infuriated
- They came to Rooppur for the nuclear power project. Now shopkeepers and beggars can speak to them in Russian
- Bangladesh mandates 14-day quarantine for travellers from 7 African countries
- Indian doctors strike as omicron sparks fears of third wave of COVID-19
- Manson loses a Grammy nomination, and a songwriter gains one
- India says it detects two cases of Omicron variant
- Bomb threat on Malaysia Airlines jet turns out to be false alarm
- Dhaka metro rail to make test run to Agargaon on Dec 12
- 15,500 students absent on the first day of HSC exams