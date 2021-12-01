Students shouldn’t take to the streets and vandalise vehicles, says Hasina
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2021 02:55 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 03:23 PM BdST
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has asked law enforcers to take strict action against those vandalising and setting fire to vehicles on the road after an accident.
She also called on students to return to their schools and study instead of taking legal matters into their own hands.
The prime minister also called for people to follow traffic laws and drivers to stay alert while on the road.
Hasina advised students to concentrate on study instead of taking the law into their own hands, as she spoke at a virtual event from her official residence Ganabhaban in Dhaka on Wednesday.
“Who will take responsibility if someone dies or get injured in such incidents? Vandalism and arson attacks on vehicles don’t bring a solution,” Hasina said.
“Students should not vandalise cars on the road. Get back to the classes and concentrate on study.”
The prime minister inaugurated a mural of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Shishu Academy and lay the foundation stone of Joyeeta Tower in Dhanmondi via videoconferencing from her official residence.
