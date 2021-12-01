Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem

The Dash 8 aircraft with 46 passengers on board left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for the port city on Wednesday evening and landed safely at 9:42 pm, more than an hour after its scheduled landing, said the Chattogram airport’s Manager Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan.

The authorities at Shah Amanat Airport took preparations for the emergency landing of the plane after the pilot reported the problem with the landing gear to the control tower.

The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent several units of firefighters to the airport for the emergency landing, but their help was not required finally, officials said.

On Tuesday, a Biman Boeing 737 make emergency landing at the Dhaka airport after a collision with two cows on the runway at Cox’s Bazar Airport during take-off. That plane also faced technical problem.