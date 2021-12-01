Home > Bangladesh

Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem

  Senior Correspondent and Chattogram Bureau,  bdnews24.com

Published: 01 Dec 2021 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:08 PM BdST

A technical problem has forced a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.

The Dash 8 aircraft with 46 passengers on board left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for the port city on Wednesday evening and landed safely at 9:42 pm, more than an hour after its scheduled landing, said the Chattogram airport’s Manager Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan.     

The authorities at Shah Amanat Airport took preparations for the emergency landing of the plane after the pilot reported the problem with the landing gear to the control tower.   

The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent several units of firefighters to the airport for the emergency landing, but their help was not required finally, officials said. 

On Tuesday, a Biman Boeing 737 make emergency landing at the Dhaka airport after a collision with two cows on the runway at Cox’s Bazar Airport during take-off. That plane also faced technical problem.

