Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
Senior Correspondent and Chattogram Bureau, bdnews24.com
Published: 01 Dec 2021 11:08 PM BdST Updated: 01 Dec 2021 11:08 PM BdST
A technical problem has forced a Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight to make an emergency landing at Shah Amanat International Airport in Chattogram.
The Dash 8 aircraft with 46 passengers on board left Dhaka’s Shahjalal International Airport for the port city on Wednesday evening and landed safely at 9:42 pm, more than an hour after its scheduled landing, said the Chattogram airport’s Manager Wing Commander Farhad Hossain Khan.
The authorities at Shah Amanat Airport took preparations for the emergency landing of the plane after the pilot reported the problem with the landing gear to the control tower.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence sent several units of firefighters to the airport for the emergency landing, but their help was not required finally, officials said.
On Tuesday, a Biman Boeing 737 make emergency landing at the Dhaka airport after a collision with two cows on the runway at Cox’s Bazar Airport during take-off. That plane also faced technical problem.
- Pori Moni objects to omission of ‘suspects’ in Boat Club case
- Students shouldn’t vandalise vehicles: Hasina
- 240 Travellers from S Africa off radar: minister
- Tax returns deadline extended to Dec 31
- Daily count: 1 death, 273 cases
- Students protest for road safety at BRTA gates
- Rafiqul Islam, a national professor, dies at 87
- 14-day quarantine for travellers from omicron-afflicted nations: Maleque
- Biman plane makes emergency landing at Chattogram airport after technical problem
- Bangladesh to experience gas shortage until mid-January
- Actress Pori Moni objects to omission of ‘suspects’ in Boat Club case
- Students shouldn’t take to the streets and vandalise vehicles, says Hasina
- ‘Agitated students’ accused in two cases over the torching of buses in Dhaka
- Airline pilots’ association president removed amid wage dispute
Most Read
- Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare
- Pandemic’s toll on education: tens of thousands skip Bangladesh school certificate exams
- Biman jet ‘dodges disaster’ after collision with cows during take-off
- Malaysia Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Dhaka over 'bomb threat'
- Bangladesh logs 282 COVID cases in a day as positivity rate rises to 1.5% again
- Katakhali Mayor Abbas Ali planned to flee abroad, says RAB
- 240 travellers from S Africa are 'traceless', Maleque says
- Bangladesh extends income tax filing deadline to Dec 31
- Students shouldn’t take to the streets and vandalise vehicles, says Hasina
- Three students shot dead, eight people wounded at Michigan high school; suspect arrested