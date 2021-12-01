Actress Pori Moni objects to omission of ‘suspects’ in Boat Club case

She appeared before the Dhaka Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 on Wednesday and filed a no-confidence motion, said her lawyer Nilanjana Rifat Surovi.

Nilanjana said: “Judge Md Hemayet Uddin will review the documents and will pass an order on the issue.”

The investigator, Savar Model Police Station Inspector (Investigation) Md Kamal Hossain, filed charges with the Dhaka Magistrate’s Court on Sep 6.

Nasir Uddin Mahmood, former president of Uttara Club, Tuhin Siddique Omi and Shah Shahidul Alam were accused in the report.

The case was then sent from the magistrate’s court to the Women and Children Repression Prevention Tribunal-9 for a hearing.

Nasir and Tuhin, the two main suspects in the case, were granted bail by the magistrate’s court.

The judge granted their bail application on Wednesday after they surrendered before the tribunal.

Real estate businessman Nasir Uddin Mahmood was an executive committee member of Dhaka Boat Club. Pori Moni’s claim she was abused at the club on the banks of the Turag River in Dhaka’s Birulia stirred a great deal of controversy.

Pori Moni wrote in a Facebook post on the night of Jun 8: “I was physically abused. They tried to rape and kill me. I want justice."

The actress held a press conference at her home in Gulshan hours after making the post.

The next day, she filed a case at Savar Model Police Station alleging rape, attempted murder, and assault.

Apart from Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Tuhin Siddique Omi, a few others were accused in the case.

After the case was filed, the detective branch of police arrested five people, including businessman Nasir from a house in Uttara.

Three months later, the investigation report given to the court said that Tuhin Siddique Omi ‘tricked’ Pori Moni and took her to the boat club. Nasir Uddin Mahmood and Shahidul Alam were present at the venue and they abused her and touched her indecently. When Pori Moni reacted in anger, they tried to “molest” her.

Meanwhile, on Aug 4, Pori Moni was arrested with illegal liquor from her residence in Banani. She was released on bail on Sept 1 in the narcotics case. The CID has already filed a charge sheet against her in the case.