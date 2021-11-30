Students gather at BRTA gates in campaign for road safety

Students carrying placards and banners are chanting slogans outside the gate, said Noor-e-Azam Miah, chief of Banani police.

“Three representatives from the group have entered. We are outside,” he said.

Despite bus owners announcing on Tuesday that they would accept the demand for a 50 percent student discount on bus fares, students have announced that they will continue protests until the government issues an official notice accepting their remaining demands.

“The bus owners association’s stipulations on the fare discount are not reasonable,” said one student. “We do not accept. Many students have to leave home at 6 am by bus. And many can’t get home before nightfall. And there are students all across the country. Students must be allowed to use the 50 percent discount 24 hours a day nationwide.”

More to follow