Bangladesh to recruit 1,710 candidates for govt jobs from 44th BCS
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 30 Nov 2021 08:18 PM BdST Updated: 30 Nov 2021 09:22 PM BdST
The Public Service Commission has published a notice for the appointment of 1,710 candidates for government jobs from the 44th Bangladesh Civil Service.
It asked the candidates for the jobs under 25 cadres to apply online between Dec 31, 2020 and Jan 31, 2022 in a notice on its website on Tuesday.
This is the first general recruitment notice to be issued amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The PSC in November last year published a notice to appoint 2,000 assistant surgeons from the 42nd special BCS. It recommended the appointment of 2,000 more doctors from the special BCS in July on an emergency basis amid a surge in infections.
Through the 44th BCS, the government will appoint 449 candidates under general cadre, 485 under technical cadre, 421 under general education and 355 under technical education.
The preliminary exams have been tentatively scheduled to start on May 27, 2022. The 200-mark multiple choice question or MCQ tests will be held in eight divisional cities.
