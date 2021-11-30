Dhaka bus owners accept 50% student discount on bus fare

However, the discounted fare, to be implemented from Wednesday, will only be applied between 7 am and 8 pm.

The discount will not apply on government holidays, weekends, and other days when educational institutions are closed.

To receive the discount, students will have to show photo identification from their educational institutions.

The announcement was made at a press conference by Khandker Enayet Ullah of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association on Tuesday.

“This decision is only for the Dhaka Metropolitan Area,” he said. “It is not applicable outside the city. The announcement has been made on behalf of the Dhaka Road Transport Owners Association.”