2 suspects in murder of Cumilla councillor die in 'gunfight'

The “gunfight” took place in the Sangraish area of Cumilla city at 12:15 am on Tuesday, according to Kotwali Model Police Station chief Anwarul Azim.

The dead, identified as Sabbir Hossain, 28, and Shajon, 32, are listed as suspects in the case documents.

Acting on a tip that several suspects were in the Sangraish and Nobogram area, police from Kotwali Model Police Station and the district’s intelligence unit conducted an operation there, officer Anwarul said.

“They opened fire on police at an embankment of the Gomti River. Police retaliated in self-defence. Eventually, some of the criminals fled and police found the two of them with bullet injuries,” Anwarul said.

Police took the two to Cumilla Medical College Hospital, where the doctor on duty declared them dead.

Sub-Inspector Parimal Das said three policemen were also injured in the gunfight. They are currently undergoing treatment at a police hospital.

A pistol, a gun, and some bullets were recovered from the spot, the police said.

Officer Anwarul said they are preparing a case over the ‘suspects’ who escaped from the gunfight.

The bodies of the dead suspects were taken to Cumilla Medical College Hospital morgue for autopsy.

On Nov 22, some masked assailants attacked a cement shop belonging to Ward 17 Councillor Syed Md Sohel in the Pathuriapara area of Cumilla.

They shot and killed Sohel and Haripada Saha, the president of a Sramik League ward unit. Four others were also injured in the attack.

Sohel was elected as the councillor of Ward 17 in 2012 and again in 2017. He was a member of a mayoral panel for a second time.

Sohel’s brother, Syed Md Rumon, filed the murder case a day after Sohel and Haripada were killed. He accused 21 people and named 11 in the case.

“Known drug dealers murdered my brother because he worked against drugs in his constituency. I have named them in the case,” Rumon said on Nov 23.