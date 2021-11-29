Supreme Court to resume in-person hearing on Wednesday
Staff Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 29 Nov 2021 04:24 PM BdST Updated: 29 Nov 2021 04:28 PM BdST
The Supreme Court is set to resume in-person proceedings instead of virtual hearings after one and a half years of suspension due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The benches of the Appellate Division and the High Court Division will return to in-person judicial work on Wednesday, the apex court's Registrar General Md Ali Akbar said in a statement on Monday.
Court proceedings will comply with the COVID-19 health rules strictly.
The decision has been taken in a meeting headed by Chief Justice Syed Mahmud Hossain.
More to follow
