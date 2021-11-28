Dhaka students resume protests pushing for road safety
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2021 03:42 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 03:42 PM BdST
Students pushing for a nine-point list of demands to ensure road safety have blocked the roads in two neighbourhoods in Dhaka
Traffic came to a standstill on Mirpur Road as protesters blocked the Dhanmondi Road 27 intersection at around 12.30 pm on Sunday.
The protesters include students from Birshrestha Munshi Abdur Rouf Public College, Birshrestha Nur Mohammad Public College, Lalmatia Girls College, Ideal College and Mohammadpur Govt College.
They chanted slogans pushing for their 9-point demands, said Utpal Barua, chief of Sher-E-Bangla Nagar Police Station.
Some of the protesters were seen checking driver’s licenses on the streets.
Students from Willes Little Flower School and College, Habibullah Bahar College and Viqarunnissa Noon School and College blocked the Shantinagar intersection after 1 pm.
They marched from Shantinagar to Kakrail around 1.15 pm, bringing traffic to a halt. Later, the protesters held a demonstration at the Kakrail intersection.
Mashiur Rahman, division head of Willes Little Flower School and College, calmed the students and sent them home at around 2:15 pm.
The regular flow of traffic resumed in the Kakrail area after the students left the streets.
The students protests on the first day of the work week has created severe traffic congestion in the surrounding areas, said police.
Following a 23 percent increase in diesel prices, the government increased bus fares by 27 percent under pressure from transport owners. Since then, students have been protesting for a half-price discount on bus fare.
The death of Nayeem, a Notre Dame student who was involved in an accident with a Dhaka South City Corporation bus on Wednesday, added a new dimension to the protests.
The demonstrations paralysed traffic in Dhaka on Thursday and ended with the protesters vowing to return to the streets. They took a break on Friday and took the streets again on Saturday at Dhanmondi Road 27 and presented a nine-point list of demands to ensure road safety. They threatened more demonstrations if these demands were not met by authorities by Nov 30.
If an official notice to that fact is not issued by then, students plan to surround BRTA headquarters.
Protests and demonstrations will continue in the days leading up to the deadline, they said.
In 2018, students launched an unprecedented movement over road safety and presented a nine-point demand to the government, who promised to implement the changes but never acted upon them, a protester said.
If their demands are not met this time around, fresh demonstrations will be announced, he added.
- Students resume road safety protests in Dhaka
- Man dies in Jashore election violence
- AL supporter dies after attack in Khulna
- Court set to deliver Abrar murder verdict
- Third phase of UP polls opens
- Students set Nov 30 deadline for 9-point demands
- Daily count: 2 deaths, 155 cases
- Panthapath crash: mechanic was driving garbage truck
- Dhaka students resume protests pushing for road safety
- Man dies in election violence in Jashore
- Awami League supporter beaten in Khulna election violence dies
- Dhaka court to deliver verdict in Abrar murder case Sunday
- Council polls open in a thousand unions in third phase of elections
- Students reset deadline to Nov 30 in push for safe roads, reduced fares
Most Read
- Bangladesh halves student fares on state-owned buses amid protests
- Stand-off to linger as bus owners oppose fare discount for students
- UK, Germany and Italy detect Omicron coronavirus variant cases
- Bangladesh women earn maiden ODI Cricket World Cup berth
- Court defers verdict in murder of BUET student Abrar to Dec 8
- COVID infections are sporadic and low in Bangladesh. The question is for how long
- How worried should we be about the Omicron variant?
- As Omicron variant circles the globe, African nations are blamed and banned
- StanChart arranges PRAN Agro’s Tk 1.5bn green bond sale
- How Omicron, the new COVID-19 variant, got its name