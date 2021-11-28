Awami League supporter beaten in Khulna election violence dies
Khulna Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 28 Nov 2021 12:06 PM BdST Updated: 28 Nov 2021 12:06 PM BdST
A man campaigning for the Awami League candidate in Khulna’s Terokhada Upazila has died of his injuries following an attack.
The dead man, 38-year-old Babul Sikder, was a resident of Kola village. Sikder was beaten and injured at 11:30 pm on Saturday night. He died at 6 am while on the road to Dhaka for treatment.
Babul was a supporter of Md Mohsin, the Awami League candidate for the Modhupur chairman’s post. There has been unrest in the area since the incident on Saturday night.
Police have been deployed in the area to maintain order, said Jahurul Islam, chief of Terokhada Police Station.
According to locals, Babul Sikder went to the house of Dinesh in the village to campaign for the Awami League candidate around 11:30 pm. He was then beaten to death by a group of four or five men led by Babar Ali, a supporter of an opposing candidate.
Babul, who was injured in the head and face, was first taken to Khulna Medical College Hospital. He was later being transferred to Dhaka and died on the way, the OC said.
“A case hasn’t been filed so far,” Jaharul said. “The attackers went into hiding after the incident. We are working to detain them.”
A man named Shameem Fakir, armed with a chopper and a hammer, has been detained from the Islampur Government Primary School polling centre in Putimari Village in Rupsha Upazila on Sunday, the day of the vote.
Voting is underway in seven unions in the Terokhada and Rupsha upazilas in the third phase of the union council polls.
