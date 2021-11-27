Students block Dhanmondi, Asad Gate as street protests resume

Protesters from several colleges began occupying the streets of Asad Gate and Dhanmondi 27 around 12 pm on Saturday, according to the traffic police's control room.

A group of students also blocked the Uttara House Building area around 11 am before being removed by the police.

Sher-e-Bangla Nagar Police Inspector (Investigation) Jahangir Alam said students of Dhanmondi Boys School blocked the intersection of Dhanmondi 27 around 12:45 pm.

"Senior officials of the police's Tejgaon division are there. Attempts are being made to convince the students to get off the streets.”

After a 23 percent increase in diesel prices, the government increased bus fares by 26 per cent under pressure from transport owners. Since then, the students have been protesting for half the bus fare.

Students have been protesting in Dhaka for a 50 percent discount on bus fares for days after the rates were increased in light of a diesel price hike. The death of Nayeem on Wednesday added a new dimension to the protests.

The demonstrations paralysed traffic in Dhaka on Thursday and ended with the protesters vowing to return to the streets on Saturday unless their demands, including justice for Nayeem and a concession on bus fares, were met.

Later on Friday, Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader announced that student fares on BRTC buses would be halved from Dec 1.

The Bangladesh Road Transport Authority (BRTA) is currently holding a meeting with leaders of the Transport Owners and Workers Federation to introduce the concession for private buses. However, no decision has been reached as yet.