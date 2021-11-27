'Mechanic' was driving garbage truck that ran over publishing firm employee: RAB

RAB spokesman Commander Khandaker Al Moin made the revelation during a media briefing on Saturday, a day after Hanif's arrest.

Hanif had fled after the accident near Bashundhara City Shopping Complex in Panthapath on Thursday afternoon.

The victim, Ahsan Kabir Khan, the pillion rider of a motorcycle, fell after it was hit by the truck. The truck then ran him over, police said, citing witnesses.

Hanif was not an employee of the city corporation, said Moin. "He was an assistant mechanic who made acquaintance with a couple of DNCC employees. That's how he managed to get the chance to drive the truck.”

He made money from selling the oil he stole from the city corporation vehicles, according to the RAB.

Although Hanif had a driver's license, it only allowed to drive light vehicles, Moin said.

“On the day of the incident, Hanif was supposed to go to Gabtoli to dispose of the garbage. He was on his way there when the accident took place.”

Ahsan was sitting on the motorcycle behind the driver, said SI Golam Rabbani of Kalabagan police.

“When the garbage truck struck the motorcycle, Ahsan and the driver were both thrown in different directions. The garbage truck then ran over his head. He was wearing a helmet, but the pressure was immense. He died on the spot.”

The accident occurred a day after another garbage truck, this time from the Dhaka South City Corporation, fatally hit Notre Dame College student Nayeem Hasan in Gulistan, triggering heated protests from his peers.

It later came to light that the driver in that case, too, was not an employee of the city corporation. In fact, the assigned driver of the truck had handed the vehicle over to a cleaner, who in turn gave the key to the culprit.