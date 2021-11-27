Infant ‘thrown into the street’ found alive on Dhaka’s Wari
Senior Correspondent, bdnews24.com
Published: 27 Nov 2021 10:37 AM BdST Updated: 27 Nov 2021 10:37 AM BdST
Locals have rescued a baby girl apparently ‘thrown into the street’ from a building in the Wari neighbourhood of Dhaka and admitted her to a local hospital.
Bachchu Mia, an inspector at the Dhaka Medical College Hospital Police Outpost, said the baby was admitted to the neonatal department of DMCH on Friday night.
The local police station has been informed of the incident, he added.
Apurbo Rabi Das, a student, was one of those who rescued the infant from the road and brought her to the hospital.
Apurbo said he was playing mobile games with his friends on the side of the road around 11:30 pm when they heard a sudden noise and investigated.
"There is a 10-storey building and a one-storey shed in front of the building. The child fell from above onto the shed and rolled down the road,” he said.
People gathered at the scene after they heard the loud sound of something dropping. They found the infant and took her to a local hospital which refused to admit her.
Apurbo and his friends then rushed her to the emergency department of DMCH.
Doctors examined the child at DMCH and confirmed that she was still alive. She was then admitted to the neonatal ward.
“The baby might have been ‘thrown’ from a nearby building,” said Apurbo Rabi Das.
